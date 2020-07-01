Sanjana Sanghi denies MeToo allegations against Sushant Singh Rajput in her statement to police

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide has shocked his family, fans and film fraternity alike. He was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. The untimely demise of the 34-year-old star has sent shock waves across the nation, with fans demanding a CBI enquiry.

Mumbai police is currently investigating the case and have recorded statements of people associated with the actor.

On Tuesday, July 1, his 'Dil Bechara' co-star Sanjana Sanghi, who is making her Bollywood debut with this film was questioned by the police. According to sources, Sanjana in her statement to the police revealed how during the shooting of 'Dil Bechara' MeToo allegations against Sushant were splashed all over and when there was no truth behind it.

During the questioning which continued for about 9 hours, Sanjana said she had auditioned for the role in 'Dil Bechara' and in 2018 director Mukesh Chhabra, who is also making his debut as a filmmaker signed her. She later got to know that Sushant will be playing the lead in the movie with her.

She met Sushant first time on the sets of the movie. The film 'Dil Bechara' was previously titled 'Kizie Aur Manny'.

In 2018, when MeToo movement gained momentum and several names from the Hindi movie industry popped-up, reports alleging that Sanjana had accused Sushant of over-friendly behaviour hogged the limelight.

But the actress denied all such reports in her statement to police, saying that she was in the US with her mother at that time. Sanjana said, "I went abroad as one part of the movie was shot and there was time before the next schedule, so I headed to the US with my mom. I had no clue about these allegations against Sushant. When I returned, I got to know about it and took to social media to clarify that these claims are baseless."

"I met both Sushant and Mukesh after the incident. Sushant was very upset because of these allegations. He told me how through this Metoo campaign someone is trying to malign his image in public and troll him."

Sushant, back then, had shared a screenshot of his conversation with Sanjana and apologised too. He had clarified that as he cannot get in touch with the actress, who was in the US, he is sharing their conversation details to prove that these allegations are untrue.

Sanjana said, "I had no issues with him posting the screenshots because the allegations were wrong and he had to prove his side. The actor was sure that someone is trying to malign his reputation with a full plan but who, he never mentioned. Sushant was a very private person, he never discussed his personal life with me."

"When the next shoot schedule of the film began, Sushant took time to recover but I and Mukesh were constantly with him throughout," Sanjana said.

However, Sanjana maintained that she had no clue about Sushant's upcoming movies or whether he was suffering from depression or not.



According to the actress, Sushant acted normal on the sets and had a strong presence of mind. He often used to share anecdotes of his life and funny incidents from Patna. Most of their conversations were related to movies only.

The Mumbai police have recorded the statement of as many as 28 people closely associated with Sushant Singh Rajput as of now.