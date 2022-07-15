NewsLifestylePeople
SUSHMITA SEN

Sushmita Sen BREAKS her silence on dating Lalit Modi, says 'NOT MARRIED…NO RINGS…'

Sushmita Sen CONFIRMS dating Lalit Modi: The actress took to her social media handle and posted a picture with her daughters Renee and Alisah with a long caption. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 04:58 PM IST
  • Lalit Modi relocated to London in 2010, after the IPL controversy broke.
  • Former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi took to his social media to express his love for Sushmita Sen.

New Delhi: Former Miss Universe and actress Sushmita Sen has finally reacted to her relationship news after making ex-IPL Chairman Lalit K Modi announced his love for her. He literally broke the internet with their cosy holiday pictures of the two from London, Maldives and Sardinia, Italy.

SUSHMITA SEN CONFIRMS DATING LALIT MODI

Sushmita Sen took to her social media handle and posted a picture with her daughters Renee and Alisah with a caption reading: I am in a happy place!!!NOT MARRIED…NO RINGS…Unconditionally surrounded by love!! Enough clarification given…now back to life & work!! Thank you for sharing in my happiness always…and for those who don’t…it’s #NOYB Anyway!!!I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly 

Well, looks like she wants to keep her personal life personal and we are just happy with the fact that Dilbar girl has found love again!

LALIT MODI CONFESSING HIS LOVE ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Businessman and former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi took to his social media handles to make the announcement about their dating and called the actor as his 'better half'. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lalit Modi (@lalitkmodi)

Sushmita, 46, confirmed her relationship with Lalit Modi a day after his big announcement on social media. She talked about her split from model-actor Rohman Shawl in December last year in an Instagram post. 

For the unversed Lalit Modi relocated to London in 2010, after the IPL controversy broke. In March, the High Court of London cleared him of 'actionable misrepresentation' as alleged by former Indian model-turned-investor Gurpreet Gill Maag in a legal challenge.

Sushmita SenLalit Modisushmita sen dating lalit modilalit modi marriageSushmita Sen marriageSushmita Sen boyfriendLalit Modi controversies

