NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen on Friday (July 15) has once again surprised her fans, a day after London-based businessman and former IPL chairman Lalit Modi announced that he is dating the 'Main Hoo Naa' actress. Sushmita, who is known to be quite close to his brother Rajiv Sen, has unfollowed him on Instagram, and instead follows her estranged wife Charu Asopa.

With this, Sushmita now follows 14 people on Instagram, including her daughters - Renee and Alisha, and her sister-in-law Charu. On the other hand, Rajeev too has unfollowed sister Sushmita and Charu on Instagram but interestingly, follows Lalit Modi. It is to be noted that Rajeev was recently in the news due to reports of his separation with wife Charu Asopa.

SUSHMITA SEN IS DATING BUSINESSMAN LALIT MODI

On Thursday evening, after Lalit Modi announced that he is dating Sushmita Sen by sharing some cosy pictures from their vacation in the Maldives and Sardinia, Rajiv Sen told India Today that he is 'pleasantly surprised' by the news. "I will speak to my sister about this," he told the website.

Businessman and former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi took to his social media handles to make the announcement about their dating and called the actor as his 'better half'. Lalit's post read: "Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my # better-looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. (a slew of emojis). In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT BY GODS GRACE WILL HAPPEN. I JUST ANNOUNCED THAT WE ARE TOGETHER (sic)".

Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. __________. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT For sure pic.twitter.com/WL8Hab3P6V July 14, 2022

Sushmita, 46, has not yet confirmed her relationship with Lalit Modi. She had announced her split from model-actor Rohman Shawl in December last year with an Instagram post. Lalit was married to Minal Modi for 27 years, who passed away in 2018 after battling cancer.

For the unversed Lalit Modi relocated to London in 2010, after the IPL controversy broke. In March, the High Court of London cleared him of 'actionable misrepresentation' as alleged by former Indian model-turned-investor Gurpreet Gill Maag in a legal challenge.

Sushmita Sen was crowned Miss Universe in 1994. She made her Bollywood debut with the 1996 film 'Dastak', a pshychological-thriller. The 46-year-old actress made her acting comeback with the International Emmy-nominated series 'Aarya' and also starred in the second installment of the show.



Sushmita Sen is a single mom to daughters Alisah and Renee. She adopted Renee in 2000 while Alisah joined the family in 2010. Renee made her acting debut with a short film.

Live TV