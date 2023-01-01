Sushmita Sen dazzles in black dress, rings in New Year in Dubai, check out her party photos

NEW DELHI: Sushmita Sen’s New Year's Eve celebration was filled with adorable family moments. The 'Main Hoon Naa' actress rang in the new year along with her daughters - Renee and Alisah in Dubai. The family of three were all smiles and seems to have a gala time with each other. They were all stylishly dressed up as they welcomed the New Year together.

Sushmita took to Instagram and dropped a video giving a glimpse of a lit-up Burj Khalifa in the background. She captioned the post writing, "Happy 2023!! (happy and smiling face with red heart eyes, red heart and dancing girl emojis) I love you guys!!"



She shared a video of two singers decked up in white and black outfits while giving a live performance inside the venue. The actress also dropped solo pictures of her younger daughter Alisah who wore a printed black dress with a black coat and white heels. Sushmita's elder daughter Renee wore a knee-length blue dress with a white oversized coat.



The pictures from Sushmita's family celebrations are drool-worthy and worth checking. Take a look:





Sushmita Sen rose to fame after she won the Miss Universe title in 1994. She soon made her debut in Bollywood with crime-thriller 'Dastak' and later appeared in films like 'Biwi No 1', 'Main Hoon Na' and 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya'. In 2020, she made a smashing comeback with OTT released 'Aarya'. In 2021, she starred in the second season of the series.





The first two seasons of the show got impeccable responses from critics and viewers alike, with Sushmita Sen helming the show and Sikandar playing a pivotal lead in the front for which he earned several awards earlier this year.



Sushmita and Sikandar Kher are all set to reprise their roles in the third instalment of 'Aarya'. Recently, Sikandar was snapped with director Ram Madhvani as they commenced prep for the upcoming and highly anticipated return of a brand-new season of the show.

Sushmita is all set to play the role of transgender activist Gauri Sawant in a new film titled Taali. The official release date is yet to be announced.

Earlier this year, Sushmita made headlines for her alleged relationship with Lalit Modi

Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. __________. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT For sure pic.twitter.com/WL8Hab3P6V July 14, 2022

Although the actress never confirmed the same, the London-based businessman quite fondly declared on social media that they are a couple. Sushmita, however, did break her silence when she was labelled a 'gold digger' by netizens. Meanwhile, speculations are there that the two are no longer a couple anymore and have headed for splitsville.

