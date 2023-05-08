Sushmita Sen Goes Shirtless With Boss Lady Avatar, Arrives With Ex-Flame Rohman Shawl At Fashion Event In Mumbai

New Delhi: Actor Sushmita Sen is breaking the internet with her latest bold look she carried at a fashion event in Mumbai held last night. The 'Aarya' actor got all suited up in a suede blazer with a deep plunging neckline. The actor decided to shun her shirt and opted for a boss-babe avatar featuring a notch-lapel blazer and flared pants. She styled the outfit with a sleek body chain, strappy pumps, statement rings, lightly-tousled back-sept open locks, and striking makeup.

The actor attended the event with her daughter Alisah and her former beau Rohman Shawl. Sushmita was papped striking a stylish pose in front of her car as she arrived at the event. As soon as her video from the last night's event surfaced on social media, netizens couldn't help themselves drool over her sexy look.

A user wrote, "She always carry a class that is incomparable."

Another one wrote, "She is still hot and cool."

Meanwhile, the actor has been busy with the shooting of the third season of her hit web-series 'Aarya'. The actor was recently seen delving into the Indian martial art of Kalaripayattu. In a video shared on social media, Sushmita was seen practicing with Kalaripayattu trainer Sunil. The actor wrote in the caption, "You are amazing Sir #Sunil @cvn_kalari. Huge love and respect for you and the Art of #kalaripayattu. Here's to us & the preparation for #aarya3.

'Kalaripayattu' is a traditional martial art form originating in the Indian state of Kerala. It is believed to be one of the oldest fighting systems in existence, dating back over 3000 years.

Sushmita's personal life was all over the headlines after businessman and former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi expressed his love for the lady through their cosy pictures shared on social media, sending fans into a tizzy. However, looks like it fizzled out soon.

The actress talked about her split from model-actor Rohman Shawl in December 2021 in an Instagram post. But the duo has been spotted together on a couple of occasions.

Sushmita opened up about suffering a heart attack on her Instagram handle. She talked about having undergone angioplasty after that. The 'Aarya' actor informed her fans through social media that she was diagnosed with a 95 per cent blockage in the main artery. Since then, the actor has been updating with her health details on Instagram. In one of her live sessions, Sushmita requested the younger generation to get their hearts checked at regular intervals.

On the work front, Sushmita is all set to play the role of transgender activist Gauri Sawant in a new web series titled 'Taali'. She is gearing up for 'Aarya 3' along with her which also stars Sikander Kher in a pivotal role.