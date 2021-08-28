Sushmita Sen pens heart-warming note on daughter Alisah's 12th birthday, calls her ‘God’s most precious gift’

New Delhi: Actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen penned a heartwarming note on the occasion of her younger daughter Alisah's 12th birthday on Saturday.

Sharing a video of her childhood days, Sush dropped a video sharing their beautiful memories of togetherness.

She wrote, “Happpyyyyy 12th Birthday Alisah

To God’s most precious gift & the love of my life…Happpyyyy Birthday my Shona Maa!! Thank you for being born…you make this world a beautiful place…adding to each passing moment…more goodness , kindness & love!!! I am soooooo proud of you!!!

Congratulations @reneesen47 you are 12 years old as didi…what a magical journey..

We love you Alisah, May God bless you with divine abundance…May you always be nurtured in love!!Dugga Dugga, Maa @rohmanshawl @aaliyahsenb8

#partytime #family #friends #blessings #birthdaygirl #loveofmylife .."

In the video, we can see different shades of Alisah from being a cute little toddler to a beautiful teenage girl who loves spending time with her family. The video is full of emotions and happiness.

For the unversed, Sushmita stays with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl and her two daughters, Renee and Alisah in Mumbai and is often seen sharing happy pictures of their family on Instagram.

Sush’s elder daughter Renee plans to have a career in acting and also hopes to share screen space with her mother someday.

On the work front, Sushmita made her professional return with Aarya in 2020 and is currently working on the sequel. It also starred Chandrachur Singh and Sikander Kher in the lead roles. Aarya is an official remake of the popular Dutch show Penoza. It is directed by Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi, and Vinod Rawat.