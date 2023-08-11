Sushmita Sen Pens Heartfelt Post As Daughter Renee Recited Mahamrityunjaya Mantra In Taali

Mumbai: A proud mother-actor Sushmita Sen on Wednesday shared with fans that her elder daughter Renee has lent her voice and chanted the 'Mahamrityunjaya' mantra in her upcoming web series 'Taali'. Taking to Instagram, Sushmita treated fans with interesting news related to her film.

Sharing the picture of Renee, Sushmita penned a sweet note, which read, "Life comes a full circle!!! My baby girl @reneesen47 graces her voice to rendering this powerful Mantra #mahamrityunjaya. Her voice & my face…together in the trailer of Taali. I of course have goosebumps every time I listen to it!!! Thank you Shona, for choosing to be a part of this very special Tribute…and for doing it with so much love! you make me proud!"

She added, “Thank you all for the avalanche of love & inclusion with which you have received #Taali. I am truly overwhelmed to say the least!!! A big shout out to @shreegaurisawant & our Transgender community for keeping the faith with so much courage! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.”

As soon as the video was posted, the actor’s fans and industry members flooded the comment section with heart emojis.

Renee wrote, “Thank you for this opportunity Maa, this is a dream come true in every sense !! I am so grateful and feel blessed... I love you!!! @sushmitasen47.”

One of the users wrote, “How lovely ...got goosebumps when she sang Ommm.”

Another commented, “Proud mother proud daughter...God bless her.”

Recently, makers unveiled the trailer of inspiring series that awestruck the audience with impressive transformation of the actor as the transgender activist.

Sushmita took to Insta and shared the trailer video.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Gauri aa gayi hai. Apne swabhimaan, sammaan aur swatantrata ki kahaani lekar. #Taali - Bajayenge nahi, bajwayenge!"

'Taali' trailer shed light on the trials and tribulations of Shreegauri Sawant’s life, her daring transformation from Ganesh to Gauri and the discrimination she was subjected to because of that; her fearless journey towards motherhood, and the audacious battle that led to the inclusion and identification of the third gender on every official document in India. Coupled with an inspirational storyline, the series hits the right chords with some thought-provoking dialogues.

Sushmita Sen commented on her powerful portrayal of Shreegauri Sawant in a statement, "When I was first approached for Taali, in my mind it was an instant yes, however, I took six and a half months to come on-board officially. I knew I wanted to be absolutely prepared, well-read and researched to take up a critical and significant responsibility like this one. Shreegauri Sawant is an admirable human being, I connect with her on so many aspects, and I’m fortunate to have got the opportunity live through her incredible life, through this series. The road ahead to inclusivity is a long one, and I’m certain Taali is a force that will help spearhead this shift in the consciousness.”

Shreegauri Sawant also shared, "I am overwhelmed and grateful to the entire team of Taali for treating my story with sensitivity. After interacting and looking at the effort Sushmita Sen put to get my nuances right, I cannot think of anyone else doing justice to my character. She has portrayed my journey with so much authenticity. I am grateful to the makers and the entire team of the show for showcasing an important story. This is not just my journey; this is the journey and the ordeal of my people, and many people around me, who are fighting for basic rights in the society. The show raises some hard-hitting questions which hopefully can change the attitude of the society towards transgenders. Gaali Se Taali tak ka safar mere liye bohot hi emotional journey raha. I will feel fulfilled if my story becomes a trigger for positive change in people’s outlook towards my community".

Created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar, directed by National award-winning director Ravi Jadhav, written by Kshitij Patwardhan, and produced by Arjun Singgh Baran, Kartk D Nishandar (GSEAMS Production) and Afeefa Nadiadwala.

Sushmita's fierce and bold avatar in and as Shreegauri Sawant has already built anticipation among the audience.

Born as Ganesh and raised in Pune, Shreegauri Sawant is a transgender activist from Mumbai.She was one of the petitioners in the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) case of 2013, in connection with which the Supreme Court recognised persons belonging to the transgender community as the third gender.

The landmark verdict was delivered in 2014.

'Taali' will stream on Jio Cinema from August 15.

Apart from this project, Sushmita will also be seen in Disney+ Hotstar's 'Aarya Season 3'.