close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu and Vidya Balan spreading happiness on the internet!

Taapsee Pannu, who is all set to appear as a scientist in `Mission Mangal`, shared a joyful snapshot with her recent co-star Vidya Balan.The actor who is looking ravishing in white referred to the picture and her co-star as "favourite".

Taapsee Pannu and Vidya Balan spreading happiness on the internet!

 New Delhi: Taapsee Pannu, who is all set to appear as a scientist in `Mission Mangal`, shared a joyful snapshot with her recent co-star Vidya Balan.The actor who is looking ravishing in white referred to the picture and her co-star as "favourite".

She wrote alongside the snap she posted on Instagram, "One of my favourites! Favourite picture, favourite expression, favourite moment and most importantly favourite person #Favourite."

The flick in which the two divas will be seen together dropped its trailer on Thursday, leaving the audience with admiration for the incredible team of scientists and engineers at ISRO.`Mission Mangal`, based on a true story of India`s mission to Mars, is about ordinary people achieving something extraordinary.

Directed by Jagan Shakti, the film is co-produced by `PadMan` director R Balki.Set to hit theatres on August 15 (Independence Day) this year, the flick will lock horns with `Batla House` starring John Abraham.

Other than this, the `Pink` actor along with Bhumi Pednekar will also portray the role of two octogenarian women from UP who took up sharpshooting in their 50s. 

Tags:
Taapsee PannuVidya BalanMission MangalPinkBhumi Pednekar
Next
Story

Gabriella Demetriades shares first pic of Arjun Rampal with their baby—See inside

Must Watch

PT5M41S

''Make in India'' weapon for Indian army