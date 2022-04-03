Taapsee Pannu says she has 'enough drama' in work life, wants single-day wedding with BF Mathias Boe

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Taapsee Pannu is in a steady relationship with badminton coach Mathias Boe and has been for a long time now. The 'Looop Lapeta' star recently spoke about how she envisions her marriage in her latest interview which has left fans wondering when the big day is coming!

Taapsee said that she wants a single-day wedding with no drama as she has enough of that in her professional life.

Talking about her dream wedding, Taapsee told Brides Today magazine, "I want a single-day wedding affair in tasteful nude and other subtle colours. It needs to be basic and drama-free because there is enough drama in my professional life, and I don’t want it to trickle down into my personal life."

She explained that she would want to skip any late night rituals and rather have good food served on time and a lot of dancing at the gala affair.

What about her wedding look? Well, Taapsee wants it to be simple and natural as she doesn't want to have a huge hairdo or elaborate make-up on.

She said, "My heart feels bad when I see these brides who have thick layers and layers of makeup on. How do you enjoy looking at yourself when you’re a different person in those pictures? These memories are not just for that moment, they are forever. You don’t want to look at those pictures and not recognise yourself as yourself."

Last year, Taapsee had revealed that her parents had asked her to marry someone as they feared the actress might end up not getting married ever.

"My parents actually in return were like ki bhai 'tu karle please shaadi, bas tu karle, kisi se bhi kar bas karle'. They are just worried I might just end up not getting married ever. Their worry is that," she had said in an interview with the YouTube channel CurlyTales.

On the work front, Taapsee will be seen making her comeback to the Telugu industry with Mishan Impossible. It will be directed by Swaroop RSJ. She was last seen in Looop Lapeta and Shabaash Mithu.