I've seen a lot of locations: Taapsee Pannu's sister Shagun on actor's 'undecided' wedding plans

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu and her sister Shagun recently opened up on where their wedding venues would be and if they're planning to get married anytime soon in an interview with a leading daily.

Shagun revealed that she already has ideas for Taapsee's wedding and she's found a few locations for the event. However, Taapsee added that now she needs to decide if she wants to marry or not.

Shagun told ETimes, "Ya, anyway, I have seen a lot of locations, and so it's like tried and tested. The recce has been done.”

To this, Taapsee said, "Ab decide yeh karna hai ki shaadi karni hai ki nahi karni hai (It remains to be decided whether to get married or not).”

The Pannu sisters' parents are quite hopeful about their wedding, Shagun revealed. "Our parents are waiting for one of us to say 'yes' to marriage," she added.

Earlier, Taapsee had revealed that her parents had asked her to marry someone as they feared the actress might end up not getting married ever.

"My parents actually in return were like ki bhai 'tu karle please shaadi, bas tu karle, kisi se bhi kar bas karle'. They are just worried I might just end up not getting married ever. Their worry is that," she had said in an interview with the YouTube channel CurlyTales.

On the work front, Taapsee will be seen making her comeback to the Telugu industry with Mishan Impossible. It will be directed by Swaroop RSJ. She was last seen in Haseen Dillruba along with Vikrant Massey. The actress also has Rashmi Rocket, Loop Lapeta, and Shabaash Mithu in her kitty.