GURUCHARAN SINGH

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Gurucharan Singh Returns Home After 25 Days Of 'Spiritual Journey'

The reports of him being missing have been surfacing the internet from April 22nd, and finally after almost a month, the actor has returned home. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: May 18, 2024, 08:10 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Gurucharan Singh Returns Home After 25 Days Of 'Spiritual Journey' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular daily soap actor Gurucharan Singh has been missing for the last few days. The actor is popularly known for his role in the comedy show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma.' The reports of him being missing have been surfacing the internet since April 22nd, and finally, after almost a month, the actor has returned home. 

Gurucharan Singh returned back home after going missing, on 17th May. He had gone missing on 22nd April and his friends and family were very worried for him as no one knew where he was. The Police have recorded his statement in the court where he said that he had gone away from home on a 'spiritual journey.' 

The Delhi Police had filed a kidnapping case and a probe was underway to find the actor. In the past few days, he stopped at Gurudwaras in many cities like Amritsar and Ludhiana, but later realised that he should return home, police said.

Also, during the investigation, a police officer stated that Singh's financial condition was not sound, as he had several loans and dues. 

On April 22, the actor was supposed to catch a flight to Mumbai from Delhi; however, he did not board the flight and went missing. It was also found that Singh was a follower of a sect that practices meditation and even showed interest in going to the Himalayas for meditation. 

