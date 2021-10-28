Tahira Kashyap didn't feel instant mother's love at son's birth, says 'kuch aaya hi nahi'

New Delhi: Writer Tahira Kashyap, in an Instagram live with actress Neha Dhupia on Tuesday (October 26), revealed interesting and vulnerable details about her pregnancy and experience of motherhood. While speaking about the birth of her son, Virajveer, she said that she was hesitant to hold him in her arms immediately after he was born.

Although Tahira had read about the experience of motherhood and motherly love, she didn't feel it instantly at the birth of her son. It was a slow and gradual process, she told Neha during their interaction.

Tahira recalled the interaction she had with the doctor just after the birth of her son. She remembered the doctor telling her, "Yeh lo apna bachcha (Here, take your baby)". However, she didn't open up her arms to take him.

She said, "All those feelings that I had read about in the books, also heard from my mother and grandmother, all the tales of mother’s love, kuch aaya hi nahi (I didn’t feel anything). And I just didn’t want to be pretentious about it."

"So then, I had two sets of eyes staring at me. Nowadays, kids are born with open eyes, as you would know. My son and my doctor, both of them are just staring at me. And the maximum I could do was, I just wriggled my nose against his and I was like, ‘Now you can take him to his family.’ And the doctor was mortified. ‘What do you mean, his family?’ I was like, ‘Baaki ki family (The rest of the family)," she concluded.

The writer had also spoken about the time when she forgot her months old son at a restaurant and had the waiter run behind her to remind her of him.

Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana have two kids together - Virajveer and Varushka. Tahira often takes to Instagram to post adorable pictures with her two munchkins.

Currently, she is shooting along with Divya Dutta for her first directorial feature film titled 'Sharmaji Ki Beti'. It also stars Sakshi Tanwar and Saiyami Kher. The film is an ensemble comedy about modern, middle-class women.

Tahira recently came out with her fifth book 'The 7 Sins Of Being A Mother'.