Taimur Ali Khan makes a colourful lego Ganpati idol at home, mommy Kareena wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi - See inside

New Delhi: On the festive occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the entire nation is soaked up in the spirit of celebrations. While the world is grappling the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic, Ganpati celebrations, this year will be low key.

Therefore, keeping the current scenario in mind, people are making sure to stay indoors and pray to the Lord with utmost devotion. Many celebs thronged social media and wished everyone on Ganesh Chaturthi. Amid all, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared cutesy pictures o Taimur Ali Khan, who made a Ganesha idol with lego and prayed to the Lord.

See picture here:

The deadly COVID-19 pandemic has affected millions of lives globally. Today, social distancing, frequent lockdowns, wearing masks and gloves is the norm of the day to keep the health crisis in check. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated on August 22, 2020 - Saturday.

Also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, it is the celebration of the birth of Lord Ganesha. The 10-day long festival will be celebrated this year with precautions as deadly novel coronavirus outbreak has affected the normal functioning.

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated across the globe and majorly in Maharashtra. The more you worship with an open mind and sanctimonious thoughts—the more Ganpati will bestow you with wisdom, health, and prosperity.

Ganpati Bappa Morya!