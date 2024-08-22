Tamil Superstar-Turned-Politician Thalapathy Vijay Unveils Party Flag

New Delhi: Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay unveiled the flag of his newly-founded political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) at the party headquarters in Panaiyur, Chennai on Thursday.

Vijay gave a brief speech after unveiling the yellow and red flag featuring two tuskers and a Vaagai flower surrounded by stars. During the Sangam period, Tamil kings used to wear garlands made of Vaagai flowers to symbolise victory.

In his speech Vijay said, “Our flag will become the symbol of our state. Along with the flag we are introducing our party anthem also. Our flag will flutter across the country and Tamil Nadu will be better from now on. Victory is certain.”

The General Secretary of the party and former Puducherry MLA, Bussy Anand welcomed the gathering. The TVK was launched in February and this was its first public programme. Vijay’s entry into politics will certainly change the present political equations in Tamil Nadu.

Vijay is a star in his own right and his fan club ‘Vijay Makkal Iyyakam’ has ten lakh members. The fan club was founded immediately after his entry as a lead actor in the movie, ‘Naalaiya Theerpu’ (1992). Vijay Makkal Iyyakam is now registered as All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyyakam (AITVMI).

Vijay has now entered the elite club of Tamil matinee idols who joined politics. This list includes the iconic actor, MG Ramachandran (MGR) who floated the AIADMK and went on to become one of the most popular Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu to Dr J Jayalalithaa who was also a matinee idol who went on to become one of the strongest Chief Ministers of the state.

However, not all Tamil actors who join politics script a success story. For instance, Sivaji Ganesan, Vijaykanth and Kamal Haasan were not that successful in the politics of Tamil Nadu. The living legend of the Tamil movie industry, Rajinikanth had announced his political entry just prior to the 2016 Assembly polls but backed off citing ill health.

It may be recalled that in the 2021 local body polls, AITVMI contested on 169 seats and won 115. It was a surprise win as Vijay’s fan club had outdone Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and Seeman’s Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) - both of which drew a blank.

Vijay is focussing on the 2026 Assembly elections and has already announced that he will retire from movies after the highly anticipated action thriller, GOAT is released in September.