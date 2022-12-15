Tejasswi Prakash's bodyguard loses cool at paps, threatens to thrash them amid scuffle, watch video

NEW DELHI: Popular television actress and Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash recently graced an event in Mumbai, where she exuded hotness in a black latex outfit. A video from the event was shared widely on social media where the actress was seen getting mobbed. The telly star, who enjoys a massive fan following, was seen walking out of the venue. She was protected by her bodyguards as they steered a clear path for her.

However, she got mobbed by people who were desperately trying to take pictures with her. This led to some pushing and a photographer also lost his balance and fell. While her security tried their best to make sure that paparazzi doesn't get too close to the actress, a fan was seen getting close to her in a bid to take a selfie with her. The actress looked visibly distressed and discomfort with the chaos and continuously was seen holding her manager's hand.

Meanwhile, one of her bodyguards was seen coming to her rescue and handling the media. He became a bit aggressive and told the media people to back off or else he will hit them. It was then, the people made way for the actress so she could sit in her car.

Since the video has come on social media, the fans of the Bigg Boss 15 winner are highly appreciating her bodyguard for saving her from the mob and taking strong action. A few of them even trolled the actress for getting scared of her fans and asked her not to step outside. Take a look at some of the comments below:

"The security man at the end was damn correct in his response"

"It's high time paps should change there behaviour.... it's not acceptable at all ..."

"Inspite of such behaviour teju did not lose her temper and was not rude to them !! Hats off to you girl they way you handle things otherwise she knows exactly how to give them back"

"This is not the first time it happened with her. She is being polite but paps can't take advantage of that. Please learn to maintain the gap... The way she respects your work, try to show some respect in return"

"I just want to appreciate teju that she doesn't losses her calm and doesn't freaked out (coz i did) and handle the situation very wisely"

"Paparazzi should know their freaking limits!!! Nd its high time they should learn some manners."

"What's wrong with the papss.. Okkay we understand that they are getting excited to click teju.. But they have to maintain a certain degree of dignity and also u guys have to give respect.. And plzz stop making annoying noices.. What are they doing"

On the work front, Tejasswi is leading the supernatural drama Naagin 6. She also made her debut in Marathi films with Mann Kasturi Re, but it failed to do wonders at the box office.

She often makes it into headlines for her personal life. She is in a steady relationship with her actor and Bigg Boss 15 runner-up Karan Kundrra. The duo came close to each other during their stint on the show.