Theatre is a great leveller, says Shabana Azmi

Shabana's parents are Kaifi Azmi, an Indian poet and Shaukat Azmi, a veteran Indian People's Theatre Association stage actress.

Theatre is a great leveller, says Shabana Azmi

Mumbai: Veteran actress Shabana Azmi says theatre is a great leveller because it eschews hierarchy.

Shabana has performed in theatre shows like "Safed Kundali" and "Tumhari Amrita" along with veteran Farooq Sheikh. She has been acclaimed with several National Awards for her acting skills.

"I consider myself a film actor but have found working in theatre very rewarding. Playing the lead at National Theatre London for Tanika Gupta's 'The Waiting Room' was so humbling. Walking to work doing my own laundry. Theatre is a great leveller because it eschews hierarchy," Shabana tweeted on the occasion of the World Theatre Day on March 27. 

Shabana's parents are Kaifi Azmi, an Indian poet and Shaukat Azmi, a veteran Indian People's Theatre Association stage actress.

 

