These ‘sun-skari bros’ Ishaan Khatter and Shahid Kapoor’s latest pics are pure family goals!

New Delhi: Ishaan Khatter leaves no stone unturned in order to woo his fans with his great wit and sense of humour. Recently, the ‘Dhadak’ actor took to his Instagram and shared a goofy picture with his elder brother Shahid Kapoor.

Ishaan posted the picture along with his big bro Shahid. He also posted a mid-shot of the same picture in his Instagram story and captioned it as "sun-skari bros."

In the picture, both the brothers can be seen bonding well with each other while posing for the camera.

Not only that, Ishaan’s bonding with Shahid's wife Mira Rajput is also great. The trio is often seen sharing their dream-team plans on their respective social media handles.

On the workfront, Ishaan was last seen in Ananya Panday-starrer ‘Khaali Peeli’. He will be next seen in ‘Phone Booth’ alongside Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

While on the other hand, Shahid has completed shooting for his upcoming project ‘Jersey’ alongside his father Pankaj Kapur. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles.