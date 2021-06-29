हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ishaan Khatter

Ananya Panday is Ishaan Khatter's favourite yoga partner

Ishaan Khatter, who is rumoured to be in a relationship with Ananya Panday, revealed that she is his favourite yoga partner. Taking to Instagram Story, Ishaan recently conducted an interactive session with his fans.

Ananya Panday is Ishaan Khatter&#039;s favourite yoga partner
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Ishaan Khatter, who is rumoured to be in a relationship with Ananya Panday, revealed that she is his favourite yoga partner. Taking to Instagram Story, Ishaan recently conducted an interactive session with his fans.

When a user asked him to name his favourite yoga partner, the 'Dhadak' actor tagged Ananya and shared a childhood picture of her.

ishu

In the image, Ananya was seen dressed as an elf wearing a red polka dots T-shirt and a matching cone cap. Ishaan and Ananya have worked together on the film 'Khaali Peeli', which released in 2020.

The two are often seen pulling each other's leg on social media. Their dating rumours sparked off when they went to the Maldives together earlier this year.

 

