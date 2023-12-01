This Actress Won Millions Of Hearts With A SRK Movie, Married A Top Cricketer, But Left Bollywood - Check Out Who And Why

New Delhi: Most of us have seen Shah Rukh Khan's classic sports drama 'Chak De! India'. Both critically and commercially, the film based on the Women's National Hockey Team was a huge hit. Additionally, business schools have used it as part of their case studies, showing the film to students to impart managerial and leadership skills.



The film featured several actresses, including model and actual hockey player Sagarika Ghatge. In the movie, Sagarika played Preeti Sabharwal, and she quickly won over the audience. She was comfortable in front of the camera because she played hockey at the national level. After getting married, Sagarika Ghatge continued to work in films, but eventually left Bollywood.

Let's Examine Her Voyage!

Sagarika, who was born on January 8, 1986, into the Kolhapur royal family, was a finalist on 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6' in 2015. Through Shahu Maharaj of Kolhapur, her grandmother Sita Raje Ghatge is related to a former Indian royal dynasty. She is the daughter of Tukojirao Holkar III of Indore. Her father is a member of the former Kagal royal family.

Sagarika debuted as an actor in 'Chak De! India' in 2007. She afterward joined Reebok India as a brand ambassador. In 2009, Sagarika portrayed Urvashi Mathur in the film Fox. She went on to play Kamiah in 'Miley Naa Miley Hum'. She and Emraan Hashmi co-starred in the film 'Rush'. Her subsequent role was in the 2013 Marathi film 'Premachi Goshta', which starred Atul Kulkarni and was directed by Satish Rajwade. It was her very first Marathi movie. With the Alt Balaji series 'BOSS: Baap of Special Services', she made her OTT debut.

She wed cricket player Zaheer Khan in 2017. According to media reports, the two of them got to know each other through Angad Bedi, the son of former cricket player Bishan Singh Bedi. Zaheer first met Sagarika at an Angad-hosted party, and he hit it off with her the right way.

They started dating after their romance blossomed in this way. According to reports, Zaheer's son forced his parents to watch Chak De India to persuade them to get married. After getting married, she stopped making films, but she still uses social media.