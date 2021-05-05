हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
This is how Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan loves distracting boyfriend Nupur Shikhare while he works-out!

Ira Khan took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday to share a video of  boyfriend Nupur Shikhare working out which she filmed.

New Delhi: Superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan cannot let boyfriend Nupur Shikhare work-out in peace, and we have proof of the same.

Ira took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday to share a video of  Nupur working out which she filmed. Poking fun at his ‘strange movements’, Ira captioned the video as “ “What are these strange movements?...” In her second story, she wrote, “love distracting him”.

Nupur, however, doesn't seem to mind Ira hanging around while he is working out. Reposting Ira’s video, Nupur lovingly wrote, “@khan.ira got her (eyes emoji) on me," along with a kiss and heart emoji.

Ira, who is an avid user of Instagram, often shares posts with boyfriend Nupur, who is a fitness trainer.

In an earlier post, Ira could be seen trying her hands at kick-boxing with the help of Nupur for the first time. “Kick-boxing is clearly not my thing. What are my arms even doing?! Also... dropping Popeye is clearly not my thing either #fail #firstclass #surpriseattack,” Ira captioned her post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

Ira Khan is also an advocate of mental health and has also opened up about her battle with depression.

Ira Khan is Aamir Khan and first wife Reena Dutta’s daughter. The actor also shares son Junaid Khan with Reena. Both the kids are close to their superstar father.

While Ira first rose to fame with her directorial debut in 2019 with the stage production 'Euripides' Medea', her brother Junaid is all set to make his Bollywood debut soon.

Aamir Khan also has a 9-year-old-son Azad Rao Khan with his current wife Kiran Rao.

