Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan chills by the pool in a cool salmon pink shirt, pics go viral!

New Delhi: Superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is another star kid, whose popularity is quite high on social media. With 394K followers already on Instagram, surely her fanbase is likely to grow more soon. She dropped some poolside pictures recently and guess what? Yes, the internet is talking about it!

Ira Khan shared a few clicks of her chilling by the pool in a cool open salmon pink shirt. Here's her thoughtful caption: I was dared that it wasn't a real chair. All chairs are real chairs! They're all meant to be sat on! #chair #stairs #tree #whatdotheyhaveincommon #meanttobesaton

Often her posts break the internet and go viral instantly.

Ira Khan is Aamir's daughter with his first wife Reena Dutta, with whom he also has a son named Junaid. Ira Khan stepped into showbiz by making her directorial debut in 2019 with the stage production 'Euripides' Medea'.

Ira Khan made her relationship official with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on Instagram on the occasion of Promise Day earlier this year.

Aamir Khan's daughter has been vocal about suffering from depression and opened up on facing mental health issues on social media.