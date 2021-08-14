This UNSEEN video of Priyanka Chopra with hubby Nick Jonas will surely give you couple goals- Watch!

New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra, who is often seen sharing awwdorable pictures and videos with her hubby and musician Nick Jonas has once again grabbed all the limelight for her cute video which is shared by one of their fan pages.

Sharing the video on Instagram, the fan wrote, “No coz they’re so in love. Someone check on my pulse

tmz& Backgrid..”

In the video, PeeCee can be seen chilling with her hubby Nick, while having lunch at a nice restaurant. Her mother Madhu Chopra could be also seen in the video. The lovebirds can be seen indulging in a cute conversation and in the middle of the convo, Priyanka gave a peck on his cheek.

For the unversed, after her impressive and long journey both in Bollywood and Hollywood, she found her true love when she met American musician Nick Jonas. The duo got married at a lavish wedding party that took place on December 2, 2018, in Jodhpur. Since then, they've stuck with each other through thick and thin and it seems their love has only grown stronger.

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in spy thriller series ‘Citadel’, rom-com ‘Text For You’ and ‘Matrix 4’. The global star will also feature in an Indian wedding comedy, which she co-produces with Mindy Kaling.