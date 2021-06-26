'Tiger Hai Tu': Kamaal R Khan shares Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora's pic with cryptic message

New Delhi: Actor Kamaal Rashid Khan has caught the attention of netizens with another one of his bizzare tweets. This time, the actor reshared Malaika Arora's birthday wish for Arjun Kapoor and gave it a cryptic caption. He wrote, "Bhai Launde #ArjunKapoor Tiger Hai Tu. Gurda Hai Tere Main. Dunke Ki Chot Par Cheen Liya! Salute you!"

Check out his tweet:

Later, he followed it up with a clarification asking people to not interpret the wrong meaning. He said, "Dear people, why do you always think wrong? Main Toh #EkVillain2 Ko #SidharthMalhotra Se Cheen Ne Ki Baat Kar Raha Hun! Nothing else!"

Dear people, why do you always think wrong? Main Toh #EkVillain2 Ko #SidharthMalhotra Se Cheen Ne Ki Baat Kar Raha Hun! Nothing else! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 26, 2021

KRK has been in the limelight ever since Bollywood actor Salman Khan slapped a defamation notice on him. The complaint was filed in a Mumbai court against KRK but not over his latest movie 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' review as alleged by KRK on Twitter.

Earlier, the actor had thanked actor Arjun Kapoor for 'calling him' and being his real friend in Bollywood. His surprising tweet read: Thank you so much @arjunk26 Bhai for your call and long discussion. Now I understood that you are only my real friend in Bollywood. And you are only real MARD who is not scared of anyone. Now I will never ever criticise your film.

On June 23, a court had temporarily restrained actor Kamaal R Khan from uploading any defamatory posts or videos on social media against Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and held that a person's reputation is "purest treasure and the most precious perfume of life".

(With PTI inputs)