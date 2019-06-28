close

Tom Hiddleston

Tom Hiddleston set to make Broadway Debut with 'Betrayal'

'Betrayal' narrates the dissolution of marriage due to an extramarital affair. The show which was first produced in 1978 and performed on Broadway in 1980, has been revived frequently. The play was also made into a movie.

Tom Hiddleston set to make Broadway Debut with &#039;Betrayal&#039;
File photo

Washington DC: Actor Tom Hiddleston, who impressed fans with his portrayal of naughty Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is set to make his debut with Broadway theatre's upcoming show 'Betrayal'.

Hiddleston will be joined by actor Charlie Cox and actress Zawe Ashton, who would also be making their debut with the theatre.

'Betrayal' narrates the dissolution of marriage due to an extramarital affair.

The show which was first produced in 1978 and performed on Broadway in 1980, has been revived frequently. The play was also made into a movie.

The limited 17-week engagement of 'Betrayal' will start performance on August 14 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.
 

