Top reasons to watch Vidya Balan's 'Shakuntala Devi' biopic!

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan's upcoming project 'Shakuntala Devi' biopic will release on July 31, 2020. It will be streaming on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Videos and the announcement was made recently. 'Shakuntala Devi' biopic is based on Mathematics wizard Shakuntala Devi, who is often referred to as the human calculator. Her ability and prowess in mental maths were such that it earned her a place in 1982 edition of The Guinness Book of World Records.

Here are the reasons why you must watch this biopic with talented actress Vidya in the lead:

Shakuntala Devi

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan is absolutely fab in every role of hers. The actress will now be stepping into the shoes of Mathematician wizard Shakuntala Devi and that's reason enough to watch this wonder soon.

Maths Lessons

Are you ready to go through your dreaded Math lessons one more time? Well, would be interesting to see Shakuntala Devi solve some tough problems though!



Real-life story

It is always interesting to watch a real-life story being enacted on-screen and that too by an actress of Vidya's calibre. Shakuntala relationship with her daughter, which is played by Sanya Malhotra in the movie will surely be a treat for viewers.

Woman on top

Vidya Balan in the titular role of Shakuntala Devi and Sanya Malhotra as her reel daughter make for a solid mother-daughter duo. Comedian and filmmaker Anu Menon has directed the venture with co-screenplay by writer Nayanika Mahtani. Ishita Moitra has penned the dialogues. Time to watch this female-power backed real story on the reel.