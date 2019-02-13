हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ashish Chowdhry

Tough to digest not being a part of 'Total Dhamaal': Ashish Chowdhry

Actor Ashish Chowdhry, who was a part of the first two "Dhamaal" installments, says it is tough to digest not being a part of the third part titled "Total Dhamaal".

Mumbai: Actor Ashish Chowdhry, who was a part of the first two "Dhamaal" installments, says it is tough to digest not being a part of the third part titled "Total Dhamaal".

"I`ve missed you all so much. It is tough to digest not being a part of `Total Dhamaal` but its family...," Ashish tweeted on Wednesday.

He also expressed his wish to be a part of the fourth installment.

Ashish added: "I pray for it (`Total Dhamaal`) to break all records so we can be together in the fourth installment. Sanjay Dutt sir, miss you much always in film, or out of it."

Indra Kumar directorial "Total Dhamaal" features actors like Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Riteish Deshmukh and Arshad Warsi. 

It is scheduled to release on February 22.

