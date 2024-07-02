New Delhi: A video of Tiger Shroff at Akshay Kumar's residence has been doing the rounds on the internet today. But that's not what is making news, it's actress Disha Patani's presence in the video which has grabbed eyeballs. The viral video has been making news and many fans have commented on social media as well.

A fan commented: Tiger sroff se gujarish he ki ek disha me hi rahana. Another user wrote: Tiger aur disha ki jodi bhut perfect hai.

Rumours of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's alleged link-up followed by a break-up had made headlines earlier. And post split reports, the duo has not really been spotted together. Therefore, their presence together at Akki's house sure does raise eyebrows.

Incidentally, Disha continues to remain friends with Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff.

Disha was recently seen in Kalki 2898 AD starring Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone among others. She has Kanguva with Suriya. On the other hand, Tiger and Akshay were seen together in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.