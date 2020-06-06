Trending: YouTuber Carry Minati aka Ajey Nagar's hits out at detractors in new rap song 'Yalgaar Ho' - Watch

New Delhi: Popular YouTuber Carry Minati aka Ajey Nagar has finally come out with a new rap song 'Yalgaar Ho' hitting out at his detractors. The song has lyrics like 'Ek Kahaani hai Jo Sabko Sunani Hai' and goes on to roast all those who find his content distasteful.

He uploaded the song on his YouTube account and it has garnered 14,151,482 views so far.

For the uninitiated, Carry has been trending on Twitter ever since the video-sharing giant YouTube pulled down his recent roast video. In the long-running YouTube vs TikTok battle, Carry added a new twist by sharing a roast video.

In the video, he roasted a popular TikToker Amir Siddiqui, who had first made a video on how YouTubers are copying their content and talked about the unity amongst TikTok community.

Carry's video garnered record-breaking views. However, it was taken down and deleted by YouTube citing cyberbullying as the reason.

In fact, comedian Kunal Kamra recently released a video roasting Carry Minati, slamming him for using too many expletives in his videos.