Triptii Dimri’s Co star Takes A Jibe At Her National Crush Tag After Animal; ‘What Is This Bhabhi 2?’

Mumbai: Triptii Dimri has been riding high on the success of Animal, where her performance as Zoya catapulted her to nationwide fame. Fans crowned her the National Crush, and she became a household name almost overnight. However, not everyone seems to be on board with this newfound craze surrounding her.

Her Bulbbul co-star, actor Parambrata Chatterjee, recently shared his thoughts on her stardom in an interview with SCREEN. While he acknowledged her talent, he didn’t hesitate to point out that she still has a long way to go.

During a rapid-fire segment, Parambrata was asked to rank his female co-stars based on talent. While he placed veteran actress Vidya Balan at the top, he ranked Triptii at the bottom. Explaining his choice, he remarked, “She is lovely, a very nice girl, and I really get along with her. But she still has miles to go. She entered the industry very young and will learn a lot.”

When asked about Triptii’s National Crush title, Parambrata was rather blunt. He downplayed the significance of such labels, saying, “It is what it is; national crushes are temporary, but class is permanent.” What caught everyone’s attention, however, was his next comment: “Sorry, what is she called? Bhabhi 2?”

His statement appears to be a reference to the immense popularity Triptii gained after Animal, where fans affectionately called her ‘Bhabhi 2’ due to her character’s relationship with Ranbir Kapoor’s protagonist. While the remark seemed lighthearted, it didn’t sit well with a section of fans who felt it was a dismissive take on her success.

Parambrata went on to compare Triptii to Vidya Balan, who is known for her powerhouse performances. He emphasised that while Triptii has potential, she is nowhere near Vidya’s level. “Vidya, I mean, sorry to say, is a class apart in whatever she does,” he stated, reinforcing that experience and consistency matter more than temporary hype.

Triptii was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 starring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit in significant roles.