TV actress Anita Hassanandani and hubby Rohit Reddy reveal newborn son’s name in an unusual style!

New Delhi: TV actress Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy adopted an unusual way to reveal their newborn’s name. They had welcomed their first child on February 9.

The couple sent a blue-coloured hamper saying ‘Baby Boy’ to their friends which contained the baby’s name. Anita and Rohit have named their kid Aaravv Reddy. The card which accompanied the hamper read, ‘Now accepting friend requests, Aaravv Reddy’.

Celebrities including Bharti Singh, Divya Agarwal, Varun Sood, Surbhi Jyoti, Riddhi Dogra, Karanvir Bohra and Karishma Tanna took to Instagram to share the hamper with their fans.

Take a look at Bharti’s adorable post:

Earlier, Anita had dropped the first picture of her holding the baby, along with Rohit. Penning a heartfelt note alongside the picture, she wrote, “And just like that we were three! Blessed with the best. Thank you each one of you for your beautiful wishes. #NewMommyDaddy.”

Rohit had announced the birth of their child through an Instagram post on February 9 and captioned it as “Oh Boy!”

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy got married in Goa on October 14, 2013.

On the work front, Anita is a well-known TV actress with several successful roles to her credit. She has acted in shows like ‘Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii’, ‘Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat’, ‘Kohi Apna Sa’, ‘Lavanya’, ‘Naagin’ and ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ to name a few.