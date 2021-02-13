Mommy Anita Hassanandani drops first pic of newborn baby boy!

New Delhi: TV actress and new mommy Anita Hassanandani shared first post after the delivery of her newborn son. Anita and her businessman husband Rohit Reddy welcomed their first child on February 9.

Taking to Instagram, Anita posted a heartfelt note alongside a picture of her and Rohit holding their baby boy and wrote, “And just like that we were three! Blessed with the best. Thank you each one of you for your beautiful wishes. #NewMommyDaddy.” However, she used an emoji to cover the baby’s face.

Take a look at the post:

Earlier, Rohit had shared a glimpse of his boy, where the baby can be seen holding his father’s finger.

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy tied the knot in Goa on October 14, 2013.

Anita Hassanandani has acted in several projects of producer Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms including ‘Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii’, ‘Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat’, ‘Kohi Apna Sa’, ‘Lavanya’, ‘Naagin’ and ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ to name a few. Ekta, a close friend of Anita, visited her at the hospital post-delivery and shared a video of the duo. She had also hosted Anita's baby shower last year.

It was through Ekta Kapoor's ‘Kkavyanjali' that Anita gained massive recognition. Anita has also acted in several Hindi and Punjabi films. The actress was recently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Naagin’.