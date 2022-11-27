Uorfi Javed calls Chetan Bhagat a 'pervert' after his 'distraction for youth' statement

New Delhi: Popular author Chetan Bhagat had recently spoken about Internet sensation Uorfi Javed and his statement did not land well. He had said that the youth of this country, especially boys, were getting distracted by Urfi. Now, the starlet has taken it into her hands to respond to him.

Earlier, Uorfi had also shared screenshots of his alleged WhatsApp messages that were leaked in 2018, during the Me Too movement.

On Sunday, he tweeted about the alleged WhatsApp messages that Uorfi had shared and called them 'fake.'

In response to his 'distraction' comment, Uorfi had taken to her Insta stories on Saturday and criticised him and his statement in a series of notes.

'Men like him will always blame the women (rather) than accepting their own shortcomings. Just because you’re a pervert doesn’t mean it’s the girl’s fault or what is she wearing. Unnecessarily dragging me into a conversation, commenting on how my clothes are distracting young boys is such as f****d thing to say. You messaging girls isn’t a distraction for them, Chetan Bhagat?' she wrote.

Sharing the leaked screenshots of his alleged WhatsApp messages, Uorfi further wrote on Instagram Stories, 'Guys, let’s not forget how so many women accused him during the Me Too case.'

'Stop promoting rape culture you sickos out there. Blaming women’s clothes for the behaviour of men is so 80s Mr Chetan Bhagat. Who was distracting you when you messaged girls half of your age? Always blame the opposite gender, and never accept your own shortcomings or faults,' she added.

Have never spoken to/chatted with/met/ known someone where it’s being spread that I have done so. It’s fake. a lie.also a Non issue.Haven’t criticised anyone.And I also think there’s nothing wrong in telling people to stop wasting time on Instagram and focus on fitness and career — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) November 27, 2022

