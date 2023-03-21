Uorfi Javed Makes Jaws Drop As She Styles Fresh Kiwis Into Bralette, Fans Call Her 'Creativity Queen'

New Delhi: Uorfi Javed takes over the internet every time she drops a new post. Even if she just steps out of her house, she is all over social media. On Tuesday, the starlet made headlines as she made a top out of fresh kiwis and fans are impressed.

Uorfi shared a new video on social media wearing a bralette made out of kiwis and she paired it with black trousers. Asking her fans, she wrote in the caption, "Guess what this top is made from ?" While some appreciated her creative sartorial choices, others trolled her for allegedly wasting food items. One user wrote, 'Creativity queen,' another one commented, 'Do u think this is creative..noooo…this is worst bakwaas.' One even called her outfit as 'Vegan fashion.'

She was seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 last year and gained stardom.

Earlier this week, at the launch of a store in Mumbai, Uorfi turned up in one of the most bizarre outfits. She wore a belt bralette with chains hanging as embellishments. The black dress did stun the onlookers as it barely managed to cover her modesty.

Uorfi has often been accused of promoting vulgarity and nudity. However, she has repeatedly shot back at trolls and all those who have raised displeasure over her OTT dressing style. She is famous on social media for her DIY videos. From making a top from stockings to donning a dress made from trash - Urfi has done it all in her posts online.