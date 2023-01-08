Urfi Javed bumps into legendry lyricit Javed Akhtar, jokes about meeting her 'grandfather'

NEW DELHI: Social media influencer Urfi Javed, who has been internet's favourite celebrity for her risque and bold fashion sense, has often been linked to Bollywood's celebrated lyricist Javed Akhtar, courtesy her surname. The actress-model has in the past been linked to the veteran filmmaker several times, because of their similar surname. Many of her fans have also speculated in the past if she was somehow related to Javed Akhtar. However, Urfi rubbished the rumours of her connection with Akhtar and once even sported a t-shirt which proclaimed "Not Javed Akhtar's Granddaughter".



On Saturday, Urfi bumped into Javed Akhtar and shared a picture from their meeting. Joking about meeting her ‘grandfather’, the actress wrote, "Finally met my grandfather today. Also, he is a legend, right in the morning so many people lined up for selfies but he didn't refuse anyone, chatted with everyone with a smile. He was so warm! I'm in awe."





Speaking about the connection, Urfi had told ETimes, "People have cooked up stories just because my entire name is Urfi Javed. But he was never associated with me in any way. All this is just done to troll him and put his name down by associating my outfit controversy with him. But how is that even relevant? Even if his own granddaughter wears anything of her choice what's wrong with that? Why is he being held responsible for that?"



Urfi Javed gained fame after her appearance on reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT'. However, she was the first contestant to be evicted from the show.



She often grabs limelight by walking on the streets and posing for the cameras in revealing outfits. Lately, several complaints have been registered against Urfi for her bold choice of dressing. The president of Mahila Morcha of BJP in Maharashtra, Chitra Wagh, accused internet sensation Urfi Javed of 'indulging in nudity' and said that 'nanga naach' won't be tolerated in Maharashtra.



However, she gave it back to the politician, taking a sly dig at her, saying "her nanga naach will continues."