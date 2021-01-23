हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela steals spotlight with her gorgeous new gown and jewellery, check video

In the video Urvashi Rautela flaunted her perfect figure in the bodycon gown and left her luscious locks open, making the look even more dramatic. Model turned actress captioned the post with the meaning of her name and claimed she ony recently learned this information. On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will be debuting in the Telugu cinema industry with 'Black Rose'.


Credit: Instagram/ @urvashirautela

New Delhi: Actress Urvashi Rautela has left her fans stunned after she uploaded a video in which she has worn a gorgeous blue gown and paired it with a diamond choker. The whole ensemble looks very grand and the video has left everyone mesmerized.

In the video the actress flaunted her perfect figure in the bodycon gown and left her luscious locks open, making the look even more dramatic. The natural lighting was perfect as it highlighted her beautiful skin.

She captioned the post saying, “URVASHI = UR(heart) + VASHI(Controller). Urvashi means Heart Controller well just got to knw about it lol @teamurvashirautelaofficial while shooting for @xpeditionmagazine.”

Take a look at the video she posted below:

The actress has recently been uploading many pictures of herself in many different but gorgeous avatars and has become an internet sensation.

On the work front, she received a lot of love for her recent release "Virgin Bhanupriya." Urvashi Rautela will be debuting in the Telugu cinema industry with 'Black Rose' which is said to be a bilingual thriller that will be released in Hindi & Telugu. The team reportedly shot the project once the lockdown curbs were lifted. Recently the first look of Urvashi Rautela's Hindi remake of a Tamil film ‘Thiruttu Payale 2’ created a huge buzz. 

 

