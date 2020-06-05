Urvashi Rautela ups the mercury in sizzling orange bikini, shares photoshoot pic!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela is an avid social media user. The stunner makes sure to keep her fans in a happy space with regular post updates on Instagram. Urvashi shared a throwback photoshoot click recently.

The leggy lass posted a photoshoot picture wearing an orange bikini and upping the hotness quotient. Check it out:

She also posted a throwback video of her jumping into an ocean later:

The tall and talented Urvashi made her big-screen Bollywood debut with 2013 release 'Singh Saab the Great'. She has featured in a number of movies such as Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story 4 and Pagalpanti.

The young and beautiful actress will be next seen in the Hindi remake of Tamil superhit "Thiruttu Payale -2" alongside Vineet Kumar and Akshay Oberoi. She also has a song titled 'My channa Ve' by Meet Bros featuring Jyotica Tangri in her kitty.

She has 'Virgin Bhanupriya' lined-up for release this year.