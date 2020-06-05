हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela ups the mercury in sizzling orange bikini, shares photoshoot pic!

The young and beautiful actress will be next seen in the Hindi remake of Tamil superhit "Thiruttu Payale -2" alongside Vineet Kumar and Akshay Oberoi. 

Urvashi Rautela ups the mercury in sizzling orange bikini, shares photoshoot pic!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela is an avid social media user. The stunner makes sure to keep her fans in a happy space with regular post updates on Instagram. Urvashi shared a throwback photoshoot click recently.

The leggy lass posted a photoshoot picture wearing an orange bikini and upping the hotness quotient. Check it out: 

She also posted a throwback video of her jumping into an ocean later: 

The tall and talented Urvashi made her big-screen Bollywood debut with 2013 release 'Singh Saab the Great'. She has featured in a number of movies such as Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story 4 and Pagalpanti.

The young and beautiful actress will be next seen in the Hindi remake of Tamil superhit "Thiruttu Payale -2" alongside Vineet Kumar and Akshay Oberoi. She also has a song titled 'My channa Ve' by Meet Bros featuring Jyotica Tangri in her kitty.

She has 'Virgin Bhanupriya' lined-up for release this year. 

 

Urvashi Rautelaurvashi rautela picsUrvashi Rautela videobikiniViralTrending
