हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela's oops moment caught on camera - Watch video

Recently, on Republic Day, the stunner Urvashi Rautela visited the famous Tirupati Balaji Temple at Tirumala Hills with her entire family. She sought the blessings of Lord Venkateswara with her fam jam and shared the post on social media. 

Urvashi Rautela&#039;s oops moment caught on camera - Watch video

New Delhi: The tall and talented Urvashi Rautela recently had an oops moment which was caught on video. The actress dropped a fun video where she can be seen all dolled-up grooving to a popular track and that's when a strap of her top goes down. 

However, Urvashi Rautela handled her wardrobe malfunction like a boss lady. Watch it here: 

Recently, on Republic Day, the stunner visited the famous Tirupati Balaji Temple at Tirumala Hills with her entire family. She sought the blessings of Lord Venkateswara with her fam jam and shared the post on social media. 

She was also seen in "Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si" song. The actress undertook vocal and dance training in more than 25 different dance forms. 

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela was recently seen in a music video titled ‘Woh Chaand Kaha Se Laogi’ opposite television actor Mohsin Khan. Apart from that, she also has another music video titled ‘Teri Load Ve’. In an interview, she admitted that she enjoyed doing music videos. She was last seen in ‘Virgin Bhanupriya’. She will also be seen in ‘Black Rose’, which is said to be a bilingual thriller, and will be released in Hindi and Telugu. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Urvashi RautelaUrvashi Rautela videourvashi rautela picsUrvashi Rautela photoswardrobe malfunction
Next
Story

Hina Khan, Hrithik Roshan laud Priyanka Chopra’s ‘The White Tiger’, actress says 'thank you'
  • 1,07,33,131Confirmed
  • 1,54,147Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,16,36,470Confirmed
  • 21,94,790Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M7S

Farmer leaders are celebrating Sadbhavna Divas, security extended on Sindhu border