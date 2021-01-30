Urvashi Rautela's oops moment caught on camera - Watch video

New Delhi: The tall and talented Urvashi Rautela recently had an oops moment which was caught on video. The actress dropped a fun video where she can be seen all dolled-up grooving to a popular track and that's when a strap of her top goes down.

However, Urvashi Rautela handled her wardrobe malfunction like a boss lady. Watch it here:

Recently, on Republic Day, the stunner visited the famous Tirupati Balaji Temple at Tirumala Hills with her entire family. She sought the blessings of Lord Venkateswara with her fam jam and shared the post on social media.

She was also seen in "Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si" song. The actress undertook vocal and dance training in more than 25 different dance forms.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela was recently seen in a music video titled ‘Woh Chaand Kaha Se Laogi’ opposite television actor Mohsin Khan. Apart from that, she also has another music video titled ‘Teri Load Ve’. In an interview, she admitted that she enjoyed doing music videos. She was last seen in ‘Virgin Bhanupriya’. She will also be seen in ‘Black Rose’, which is said to be a bilingual thriller, and will be released in Hindi and Telugu.