Urvashi Rautela offer prayers at Tirupati Balaji temple with her fam jam!

Mumbai: Actress Urvashi Rautela recently visited the much-revered Tirupati Temple at Tirumala hills and offered her prayers to Lord Venkateswara. She prayed at the Tirupati Balaji Temple with her entire family on Republic Day.

The actress flew back to Mumbai on the same day itself and was greeted by the paparazzi upon her arrival.

Urvashi Rautela, who is known for her fashion-forward looks, was seen dressed in a beautiful saree, looking absolutely exquisite. The saree was a golden zari-woven Kanchipuram silk saree that costs about ₹3, 01,900. She also made a sweet gesture by offering Prashad to the paps, wishing them a Happy Republic Day.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela was recently seen in a music video titled ‘Woh Chaand Kaha Se Laogi’ opposite television actor, Mohsin Khan. Apart from that, she also has another music video in the pipeline, titled ‘Teri Load Ve’. She will soon be seen opposite Randeep Hooda in the upcoming web series “Inspector Avinash”, which is based on the real-life story of the super cop Avinash Mishra.