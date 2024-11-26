Advertisement
VARUN DHAWAN

Varun Dhawan Deletes His LinkedIn Account In Just 4 Days As He Faces Trolling Over His Description?

Did Varun Dhawan delete his LinkedIn account due to severe trolling? 

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Nov 26, 2024, 12:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Varun Dhawan Deletes His LinkedIn Account In Just 4 Days As He Faces Trolling Over His Description?

Mumbai: Varun Dhawan who joined LinkedIn a few days ago has deleted his account due to facing a lot of backlash. The actor faced trolling for his description where he bragged about headlining a 300 cr film and this didn't go down well with the trollers and they got an opportunity to troll the Citadel: Honey Bunny actor. 

In his LinkedIn profile, the actor introduced himself as, "I’m Varun Dhawan, a passionate actor with over a decade of experience in delivering cinematic excellence. From headlining 300-crore mega hits to exploring niche, content-driven films, my journey has been about balancing creativity with audience impact. Whether it’s leading a sports team in Student of the Year or exploring supernatural worlds in Bhediya, I believe in pushing boundaries and creating value for every stakeholder in the entertainment ecosystem.”

The description was criticised and this made the actor delete his account in just 4 days, the netizens mocked him for attempting to position his acting career in a professional and business-oriented light. Many found it unusual for an actor to join LinkedIn and use such jargon to describe his filmography.

While some feel it's just a promotional strategy. The actor is right now busy promoting his next Baby John where he will be seen in a total action avatar. 


 

