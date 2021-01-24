हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan’s car meets with accident on way to bachelor party in Alibaug

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are currently in Alibaug with their families and will get married today in the Mansion House hotel. Varun Dhawan's car had met with an accident on the way to the bachelor party but reports say that no one suffered injuries. The actor had also shared an all-boy fun filled image on Instagram from his wedding festivities.

Varun Dhawan’s car meets with accident on way to bachelor party in Alibaug
Credit: IANS

New Delhi: Actor Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding has become the talk of the town in the past few days as paparazzi and fans try to sneak a peek at the hush-hush affair. 

The couple and their families are now in Alibaug where the wedding will take place in a five-star hotel, the Mansion house.

In a recent event, Varun Dhawan’s car met with an accident on the way to his bachelor party arranged by his friends in Alibaug. As per TOI sources, it was a minor accident and nobody suffered any injuries.

The actor had also shared an all-boy fun filled image on Instagram from his wedding festivities. Earlier on Friday, mehendi artist Veena Nagda was also spotted at the venue of the wedding hinting that pre-wedding festivities had begun.

After four months of delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic Varun and Natasha are finally getting married today, January 24. Natasha and Varun have planned to keep the wedding small due to the deadly pandemic and have invited only close friends apart from family.

On the work front, he was last seen in Coolie No.1 opposite Sara Ali Khan. The film was directed by his father David Dhawan. 

 

