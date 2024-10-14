Advertisement
ATUL PARCHURE

Veteran Actor Atul Parchure Passes Away At 57 After Battling Cancer

Veteran actor Atul Parchure, celebrated for his comedic roles on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ and other popular series, has passed away at the age of 57 after a brave fight against cancer.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Oct 14, 2024, 08:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Renowned actor Atul Parchure, sadly passed away on October 14 at the age of 57
  • Atul Parchure was best known for his comedic roles on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'
  • He gained fame for his performances in popular comedy shows
Veteran Actor Atul Parchure Passes Away At 57 After Battling Cancer Pic Credit: ZEE5

Renowned actor Atul Parchure, best known for his comedic roles on 'The Kapil Sharma Show,' sadly passed away on October 14 at the age of 57 after a courageous battle with cancer. 

Parchure's impressive talent and exceptional comedic timing have made a significant impact on the entertainment industry, and he will be fondly remembered for his contributions. Over his career, he showcased his versatility as an actor, excelling in both television and film. 

He gained fame for his performances in popular comedy shows, including ‘RK Laxman Ki Duniya,’ ‘Jaago Mohan Pyaare,’ ‘Yam Hain Hum,’ ‘Badi Doooor Se Aaye Hain,’ and ‘The Kapil Sharma Show,’ as well as several Marathi serials. His ability to blend humor with relatable characters endeared him to audiences, solidifying his legacy in comedy. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In a July interview with Bombay Times, Parchure spoke candidly about his cancer diagnosis, expressing how he had mentally prepared himself for the news. He maintained a positive outlook, though he admitted that the absence of work led to "sleepless nights." "It’s not like negative thoughts didn’t cross my mind," he shared. "I had many sleepless nights worrying about when I would resume work. On one hand, the income stopped, while the expenses began, and the costs for cancer treatment are enormous." 

Atul Parchure’s contributions to the entertainment industry, especially in the realm of comedy, will always be cherished by fans and peers alike. 

