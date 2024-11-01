Veteran Actor-Director Charuhasan Hospitalised After Pre-Diwali Fall, Family Prepares For Surgery

Chennai: Veteran actor-director Charuhasan, elder brother of Kamal Haasan and father of actress Suhasini Mani Ratnam, was hospitalised after suffering a fall just before Diwali. He is now preparing for surgery following the incident.

Suhasini shared updates on her father's health via Instagram on Friday. She posted several photos and videos, revealing that their Diwali was spent in the hospital's emergency room.

In the video, Suhasini is seen speaking to Charuhasan, asking him to share a message for his wife before going into surgery.

Charuhasan reassured his family, saying, "I'm fine. I will come back and see you. I'm ready for the surgery. I'll be alright."

Alongside the video, Suhasini wrote: "Midnight before Deepavali we had a fall. Our Deepavali was at emergency. But we are all geared up for surgery."

The actor's sudden hospitalisation led to an outpouring of support from fans and the film fraternity, with actors Laila, Rahman, Khushbu, and Madhavan sending wishes for a speedy recovery.