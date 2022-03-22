Vicky Jain jokes that he is 'staying as a ghar jamai’ at wife Ankita Lokhande's house

New Delhi: Actor Ankita Lokhande and businessman Vicky Jain tied the knot on December 14, 2021, in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai. The couple that is currently featuring in Star Plus ‘Smart Jodi’ , is enjoying marital bliss. In an interview the couple opened up about their current phase in their relationship and spoke about their new home, into which they are yet to move.

Vicky, when asked in an interview how he feels to share his space with his wife after marriage reveals that this question applies to Ankita as he is staying at her place at the moment.

“We had bought a flat and the repairing work, renovation and everything couldn’t be completed on time because of the pandemic. It got delayed and is still pending so we couldn’t shift to our new house. I am still staying as a ‘ghar jamai’ at Ankita’s place (laughs). Whenever I visit Mumbai I’ve been staying at Ankita’s house. So this question should be asked to Ankita about how she feels because she has been sharing her house, her cupboard with me for the last two years,” he told ETimes.

Ankita is also excited to move-in to their new house and says ‘that will be the beginning of our journey as a couple’. The ‘Pavitra Rishta’ actress is also confident that she will be a ‘very good housewife’.

“For me, I feel our real life together as a couple will start after we both start living together under one roof as husband and wife in our own house. When we start making our own house that will be the beginning of our journey as a couple. I know I am going to be a very good housewife and I will handle everything properly. I don’t have any problems sharing my life and everything else with Vicky,” she said.