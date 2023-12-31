Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Papped At Mumbai Airport Ahead Of New Year Celebration - Watch

New Delhi: Setting couple goals for ever, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif continue to serve couple goals. The couple often treats fans to delightful pictures on social media. Now, at the Mumbai airport, the couple is all set to embark on a vacation to kickstart the year 2024. The couple looked glamourous in a chic avatar. However, the destination location is unknown at the moment.

Katrina looked gorgeous in a white top paired with black jeans. She complemented the outfit with a long coat. On the other hand, Vicky showcased his fashionable side in a black t-shirt and jeans along with a light gray jacket and shoes. Walking hand-in-hand, the couple sported dark sunglasses. The duo seemed joyous and greeted paparazzi with smiles. Lovebirds even posed happily before making their way inside the building.

Recently, Vicky took the internet by a storm with heartwarming pictures from their Christmas celebration. The couple's celebration was a delightful affair with friends and family.

Vicky and Katrina's Christmas celebration was a delightful affair surrounded by friends and family. 'Sam Bahadur' captioned, "Christmas is when you are here." The pictures showed everyone, from Vicky's parents, Katrina's mom to actor Angad Bedi were in attendance. Vicky and Katrina twinned in white, while Angad and Neha opted to wear the same printed night suits.

Sharing the pictures, Neha Dhupia wrote on Instagram, "Our very merry bunch for life." In one of the images, Vicky is seen planting a kiss on his mother's cheek, who wore a red salwar suit for Christmas.

Recently, Vicky also shared an adorable picture of Katrina and him posing during the Christmas bash. A video from the couple's bash also went viral on the internet in which Vicky, Angad and Sunny can be seen adding some Punjabi touch to their Christmas celebrations.

They were seen confidently pulling off bhangra steps at Vicky-Katrina's Christmas party.