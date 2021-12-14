Vicky Kaushal cousin reveals Katrina Kaif spoke 'only Punjabi' throughout her wedding: VIDEO

New Delhi: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are head over heels in love with each other and their photos from their wedding are proof of the same. However, Katrina went an extra mile and learnt Punjabi to gel better with Vicky’s hardcore Punjabi family. The latter’s cousin Dr Upasna Vohra in an Instagram AMA (Ask Me Anything) session revealed that Kat spoke ‘only Punjabi’ throughout her three days' wedding festivities and got along really well with the groom’s family members.

Various questions related to VicKat’s wedding were asked during AMA session of Upasana. "How's the family of Katrina ma'am?"one user asked, to that she replied, "Her family is very good. All were amazing." Another user inquired, "Did Katrina Kaif speak Punjabi at the wedding?" She replied, "Yes. Throughout the wedding, she is only speaking Punjabi.

Upasana seems to be impressed with her bhabhi. When a user asked her how is Katrina Kaif she warmly replied, “Bohut acche hain. Humari family matlab unko har kisi k names se leke matlab sab aese lag raha tha ki woh teen din na hum sab matlab ek ghar mein, ek family ki tarah sab log reh rahe hai (She's very good. She remembered everyone's names. Those three days it felt like we were one family staying together in the same house)."

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony attended by family and close friends at Six Senses Fort, Barwara on December 9. The couple is expected to host a reception for it's B-Town friends in Mumbai soon.