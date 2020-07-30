Vidya Balan dons saree with mathematical equations for 'Shakuntala Devi' e-promotions

New Delhi: Actor Vidya Balan, who is essaying the role of real-life mathematical genius Shakuntala Devi in her upcoming film `Shakuntala Devi,` picked a Sambhalpuri saree with printed mathematical equations for the movie`s e-promotions. Balan took to Instagram to flaunt her stylish black Sambhalpuri bandha saree by a Bhubaneswar-based brand Utkalamrita. The `Mission Mangal` actor`s black saree had mathematical equations printed over it in silver colour, while its border was in contrasting red.

She completed the look with silver-colored star-shaped earrings and tied her hair in a bun. "E-Promotions for #ShakuntalaDevi, Outfit - my favourite Mathematical equation saree by @utkalamrita especially woven for #ShakuntalaDeviPromotions," she wrote in the caption. "#vocalforlocal This saree is a Sambalpuri bandha (tie and dye) silk. Woven over a period of one month in kendupali, Sonepur Handwoven by Ramakant Meher, with mulberry bangalore silk yarn," she added giving further descriptions about her saree.

`Shakuntala Devi,` is a biopic of the real-life `human computer` or the `mental calculator` -- Shakuntala Devi -- who was known for making incredibly swift calculations on her fingertips.

The film is all set to premiere on online video streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on July 31.