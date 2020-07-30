हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan dons saree with mathematical equations for 'Shakuntala Devi' e-promotions

Vidya Balan's black saree had mathematical equations printed over it in silver colour, while its border was in contrasting red.

Vidya Balan dons saree with mathematical equations for 'Shakuntala Devi' e-promotions

New Delhi: Actor Vidya Balan, who is essaying the role of real-life mathematical genius Shakuntala Devi in her upcoming film `Shakuntala Devi,` picked a Sambhalpuri saree with printed mathematical equations for the movie`s e-promotions. Balan took to Instagram to flaunt her stylish black Sambhalpuri bandha saree by a Bhubaneswar-based brand Utkalamrita. The `Mission Mangal` actor`s black saree had mathematical equations printed over it in silver colour, while its border was in contrasting red.

She completed the look with silver-colored star-shaped earrings and tied her hair in a bun. "E-Promotions for #ShakuntalaDevi, Outfit - my favourite Mathematical equation saree by @utkalamrita especially woven for #ShakuntalaDeviPromotions," she wrote in the caption. "#vocalforlocal This saree is a Sambalpuri bandha (tie and dye) silk. Woven over a period of one month in kendupali, Sonepur Handwoven by Ramakant Meher, with mulberry bangalore silk yarn," she added giving further descriptions about her saree.

`Shakuntala Devi,` is a biopic of the real-life `human computer` or the `mental calculator` -- Shakuntala Devi -- who was known for making incredibly swift calculations on her fingertips.

The film is all set to premiere on online video streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on July 31. 

Vidya Balanvidya balan sariShakuntala Devi
