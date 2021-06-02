Vidyut Jammwal wants to talk about sexual health openly, shares exercises to cure erectile dysfunction

New Delhi: Actor and trained martial artist Vidyut Jammwal is a fitness freak and wants people to talk about sexual health openly.

The actor took to his Instagram on Tuesday (June 1) to share a post about sexual health. In the post the actor also said he is sharing 19 exercises that can help people suffering with Erectile Dysfunction, which people can watch on his YouTube channel.

“It's time we braved into the discussion about sexual health & Erectile Dysfunction. One in ten men can suffer from Erectile Dysfunction. Here's KalariSutra, a set of 19 exercises which if practised daily will help in rejuvenating your blood flow and bring sexual energy back into the pelvic region. Sexual health is a salient part of overall wellness and it should be talked about more openly so as to eradicate the taboo. Cheers to living a well-rounded life. Full video out on my YouTube channel. Link in bio,” wrote the 40 years old.

Check out his post:

Vidyut Jammwal made his Bollywood debut in John Abraham starrer Force in 2011. The actor instantaneously grabbed eyeballs for his chiselled body and spectacular action moves. He since then has appeared in films like Commando series, Shakti, Billa II, Khuda Haafiz among others.