Vijay Varma Engages In Fun Banter With ‘Dahaad’ Co-Actor Gulshan Devaiah Over Fees, Read On

Vijay Varma pulled his 'Dahaad' co-star Gulshan Devaiah's leg on Twitter saying that he charges Rs 25 lakhs per scene.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 04, 2023, 04:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Vijay Varma has been treating the audience with his flawless performances and amazing fashion sense. Currently, the versatile actor has become the talk of the town ever since the trailer of ‘Dahaad’ has been released in which he is back as an unhinged villain. Stepping into yet another different character in the series, Vijay will be seen sharing screen space with Gulshan Devaiah with whom he seems to have developed a great bond as co-actor which is well evident with the fun reply he dropped on Gulshan's post. 

Vijay and Gulshan seem to have developed a great friendship. As Gulshan recently shared a post on his social media saying, "No no rey baba I charge 25 lakhs per scene from my Co actors, so I do thoda kam acting so as to not upstage them. Nobody has paid this fee yet but it’s not stopping me from trying to hustle my Co actors." As he mentioned about his co-stars, Vijay Varma being one, replied to him with a fun leg pulling one-liner writing, "Aur overacting ke kitne kaatne hai?" 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Varma will be seen in ‘Dahaad’, ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’ where he will be seen next to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat along with other projects in his lineup. 

