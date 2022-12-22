Viral: Kacha Badam fame Anjali Arora grooves to Deepika Padukone's Besharam Rang in crop top, shorts

NEW DELHI: Kacha Badam fame Anjali Arora has a rock-solid presence on social media. Anjali, who is quite famous for her viral dance videos, and was seen on Kangana Ranaut's hosted reality show Lock, Upp, regularly drops posts on Instagram hogging all the attention. In the latest, she has shared a video where she is seen showcasing her moves on Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan's popular song Besharam Rang from their upcoming film Pathaan.

Dressed in a crop top and black shorts, Anjali is seen grooving to the track of Besharam Rang. She is also seen performing Deepika's famous dance moves from the song. Take a look at her latest dance video below:

Anjali Arora enjoys a mammoth fan following on Instagram with over 12 million followers. The beauty often shares reels and pictures of herself keeping her Insta fam entertained. Earlier this year, Anjali made headlines for an alleged MMS viral clip which surfaced online. The girl often gets trolled for anything and everything she shares, however, she remains unfazed by the hatred and continues to remain top on her social media game.

Speaking of the song Besharam Rang, it was unveiled on December 12 and soon became the centre of controversy because of the colour of the outfits worn by the lead actors. Deepika Padukone's saffron costume and Shah Rukh Khan's green shirt in the song led to social media debates on the song. A section of people found the track objectionable for its title 'Besharam Rang' and a few sequences between Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan is scheduled to release in theatres on January 25, 2023.