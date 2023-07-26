Viral Photo: AAP's Raghav Chadha Attacked By Crow Outside Parliament, Here's How Parineeti Chopra's Fans React

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha have been at the centre of attention ever since the two exchanged rings in a private ceremony in Delhi earlier this year. The couple is expected to tie the knot anytime this time, however, there is no confirmation to it. Meanwhile, the young politician was trending on the internet after photos of him being attacked by a crow outside Parliament surfaced. However, it remains unknown if the photos are from the current monsoon session.

The Delhi unit of BJP reacted to the viral photo featuring Chadha being attacked by a crow and tweeed it with a famous Hindi phrase, "jhooth bole kauwa kaate" (one should not speak lies else a crow will peck on you). The photo tweeted by the BJP is a collage of three photos that show Chadha talking on phone while coming out of Parliament. A crow is seen in all photos and even swoops down to peck on the AAP leader's head, prompting him to duck.

As the tweet started gaining traction on the internet, Chadha took to Twitter and responded writing in Hindi, "Ramchandra keh gaye siya se aisa Kaljug aayega, hans chugega daana dunka kauwa moti khayega."



cre Trending Stories

The fun banter between Chadha and the Delhi BJP unit comes at a time when several opposition parties have given notices in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, seeking a discussion on the shocking Manipur incident, that has impacted the proceedings of Parliament. The opposition also tabled a no-confidence motion in Parliament on Wednesday (July 26) against the BJP-led government at the Centre, which has been accepted by Speaker Om Birla.

In the meantime, we take a look at how Parineeti Chopra's fans reacted to the viral photo of Raghav Chadha.

Shandar sir ji — Mousam Khan (@sameermousam) July 26, 2023

___ ______ ____ ___________ ___ — BHANWAR LAL CHOUDHARY (@BHANWAR09317369) July 26, 2023

Parinita mil to gaye bhai _ — JITENDER SINGH ARYA (@jitendersingha6) July 26, 2023

ha ha ha Bolti bandh wahh Raghav bhai man gaur _ — NileshRoadies __ (@Nileshroadies) July 26, 2023

Parineeti Bhabhi blushing after called Moti pic.twitter.com/nafsQojUQ5 — ________ (@Mogemmbo) July 26, 2023

__ __ __ _____ __ ____ __. — Hemant Jha (@hemantjha) July 26, 2023

Speaking of Parineeti and Raghav's wedding, the 'Hasee Toh Phasee' actress was spotted at The Leela Hotel in Udaipur. As per sources, Parineeti left straight for the hotel when she arrived at the City of Lakes. She also visited 'The Oberoi Udaivilas' in Udaipur. As per media reports, the couple is likely to get married in October this year. The actress is often spotted with her fiance Raghav Chadha at prospective wedding venues.